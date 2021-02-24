My Father Disowned Me For Drawing Tattoo Of Bobrisky On My Back – Lady Cries Bitterly (Video)

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Entertainment
By San

A Nigerian lady has taken to social media to cry out about her ordeal after she tattooed Crossdresser Bobrisky on her back. The trend for weeks has been for fans drawing a tattoo of their favourite celebrities on their bodies. Lots of young ladies have jumped on the trend and this particular lady also decided to do so.

She had gone ahead to draw a picture of Bobrisky on her back. Sadly it did not end well. In a video that has now gone viral on social media, the young lady was spotted crying bitterly. According to her, her father had disowned her after she inked Bobrisky on her back.

The lady also noted that even Bobrisky did not acknowledge her or even followed her on social media after she drew the tattoo. She called on Nigerians to help her in her predicament.

Watch her in the video below

