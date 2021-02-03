TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Nollywood actress, Adunni-Ade slams online vendors who sell to her and still ask for free shoutouts

Entertainment
By Kafayat

Nollywood actress, Adunni-Ade has slammed online vendors who sell to her and still ask for free shoutouts and tags.

According to the light-skinned ex-model, an online vendor she pays for their services should not expect any shoutout from her.

Taking to her official Instagram page to make this know, the mother of two wrote;

“I have something I would like to get off my chest… I buy from a lot of Nigerian brands, emphasis on “BUY”… If I happen to buy from you, and we both pretend not to know each other (which isn’t a problem)until after payment has been made on my side, please I beg of you, do not ask for a tag or a repost. I’m not one of those who look for free handouts for a tag. If I like, I buy it.

I don’t look for free items to help “publicize “ or grow your page. I have single-handedly helped a lot of brands grow as well without collecting a dime and also promoting their business which is as my spirit leads. A lot of brands pay me heavy to have me influence for them. I do not think it is fair on them. Please note, I don’t like to talk too much. I let “serving” do the talking. I go all the way! I work too hard for my coins now! Let us all know when to play o! DO NOT USE MY IMAGE TO PUBLICIZE YOUR WORK WITHOUT APPROVAL. Peace …”

 

Via Instagram
