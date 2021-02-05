Nollywood veterans Saidi Balogun and Faithia Williams celebrate birthday

Nollywood veterans and former couple Saidi Balogun and Faithia Williams added a year today.

Although they were born in different years, they however both took to their respective IG accounts to share pictures of themselves.

Saidi Balogun shared a photo of himself putting on a hat and nose mask which covered his face.

He captioned the post saying, “Looking unto God, the author, the beginner, the creator and the finisher. I have a lot to be thankful for.

“The years are adding up graciously, renewed footsteps, refreshed beginning, restored strength and most especially renewed FAITH.”

Faithia Balogun also shared a picture of herself smiling.

“Alhamdulillah Alhamdulillah Alhamdulillah Alhamdulillah Alhamdulillah!!! Praise and Glory be to the Almighty,May his name alone be magnify,” she wrote.