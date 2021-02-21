(Photos) Nollywood actress, Lala Akindoju set to welcome her first child with Chef Fregz

Nollywood actress, Lala Akindoju has announced that she is set to welcome her first child with Chef Fregz.

Taking to Instagram to share photos of her baby bump, the proud mum to be wrote;

“becoming three…#àṣéwẹ́rẹ́niṣẹ́olúwa #aYummyMummy #LalasJourneyToMotherhood”

See the photos below;

Fans, Friends and colleagues of Lala have stormed her comment section to drop their Goodwill messages and celebrate with her.

See some of their comments below;

@thebeverlynaya wrote, “You’re glowing, congratulations again Lala!”

@naijasinglegirl wrote “OMG. Such beautiful, wonderful news to wake up to! It is the creative director and styler for me… Congratulations”

@moabudu wrote “Congratulations my darling. All my love. God bless you and keep you. Hugs and kisses”

Recall that Kemi Lala Akindoju and her sweetheart Gbubemi Fregene aka Chef Fregz got married on September 22, 2018, and this is their first child together.