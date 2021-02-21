TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

80-Year-Old Prophetess Who Lures, Kills Children For Rituals…

“Are You Ashamed To Call Him Your Husband” –…

Comedian, Ada Jesus diagnosed with a Kidney problem

“Finally I Found Love” – James Brown Officially Ties The Knot…

You are the biggest ‘Ashawo’ In Nollywood –…

17-Year-Old School Girl Who Tried To Shoot Teacher In Cross River…

Emmanuel Ikubese and Anita Brows reportedly call it quit after…

I will delete your Twitter account – Simi sends warning to her…

Mercy Johnson boasts of speaking 7 languages fluently

(Photos) Nollywood actress, Lala Akindoju set to welcome her first child with Chef Fregz

Entertainment
By Kafayat

Nollywood actress, Lala Akindoju has announced that she is set to welcome her first child with Chef Fregz.

Taking to Instagram to share photos of her baby bump, the proud mum to be wrote;

“becoming three…#àṣéwẹ́rẹ́niṣẹ́olúwa #aYummyMummy #LalasJourneyToMotherhood”

READ ALSO

Actress, Stella Damasus shares 21 years throwback photo with…

Veteran actress, Patience Ozokwor shares her story to…

See the photos below;

 

Fans, Friends and colleagues of Lala have stormed her comment section to drop their Goodwill messages and celebrate with her.

See some of their comments below;

@thebeverlynaya wrote, “You’re glowing, congratulations again Lala!”

@naijasinglegirl wrote “OMG. Such beautiful, wonderful news to wake up to! It is the creative director and styler for me… Congratulations”

@moabudu wrote “Congratulations my darling. All my love. God bless you and keep you. Hugs and kisses”

Recall that Kemi Lala Akindoju and her sweetheart Gbubemi Fregene aka Chef Fregz got married on September 22, 2018, and this is their first child together.

Via Instagram
RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

80-Year-Old Prophetess Who Lures, Kills Children For Rituals Arrested In Anambra…

“Are You Ashamed To Call Him Your Husband” – Basket…

Comedian, Ada Jesus diagnosed with a Kidney problem

“Finally I Found Love” – James Brown Officially Ties The Knot With His Boyfriend…

You are the biggest ‘Ashawo’ In Nollywood – Bobrisky drags…

17-Year-Old School Girl Who Tried To Shoot Teacher In Cross River Finally…

Emmanuel Ikubese and Anita Brows reportedly call it quit after 1year in marriage

1 of 5

LATEST UPDATES

(Photos) Nollywood actress, Lala Akindoju set to welcome her first child with…

If marriage certificates expire like driver license most men won’t renew…

Who is that – Maureen Esisi says after a fan asked if she would take back…

‘They tore my top’ – Lady who tattooed Bobrisky on her body…

“I Can’t Even See Reasonable Messages Again” – Nkechi Blessing Cries Out As…

“Finally I Found Love” – James Brown Officially Ties The Knot With His Boyfriend…

“God Is The Greatest” – Actor, Osita Iheme “Pawpaw” Says As He Celebrates 39th…

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More