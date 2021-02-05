Poor people don’t buy data to beg online – Reno Omokri

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Social Media drama
By Olumide
Reno Omokri

Popular political critic and author, Reno Omokri has lashed out at those who come online to beg for money.

Reno Omokri in his statement stressed that poor people don’t but data to beg online. He added that the real poor people are offline.

“Poor people dont buy data to beg online, with smartphones during PEAK hours. When you give to such ‘widows’, ‘single mums’ and ‘orphans’, you are helping the scam, not the poor. If you want to help the poor, go offline. The real poor are not online,” he said.

He added that those who are really poor wont buy a smartphone and data to beg.

According to Reno Omokri, if they have that type of money, they could have bought chicks to start a poultry, or goats to sell their kids.

“Be wise. Don’t be nice. Help the poor, not those who make poor decisions,” Reno Omokri said.

