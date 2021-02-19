Reactions as man buys slices of yam and egg for N5000 in Lagos (Photo)

A Nigerian man has taken to social media to share photos of an overpriced meal he purchased at a Lagos restaurant. The user identified as @EatDrinkLagos on Twitter took to the platform to reveal how he woke up, got dressed and went to a restaurant and bought slices of yam and egg sauce for N5000.

Woke up, showered and drove out to spend N5000 on yam & egg. Don’t ask why. Just accept the snaps from Radish.

Nigerians took to the comments section to pass their comments over what they refer to as reckless spending. See some reactions below:

