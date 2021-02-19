TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

Nigerians react to Rosy Meurer and Churchill’s birthday…

High school student allegedly tries to shoot teacher for cutting…

Tonto Dikeh surprises her son, King Andre by gifting him a real…

(Video) Toyin Abraham pays Mercy Johnson a visit at her home,…

‘The young man is made for life’ – Reactions as…

Rosy Meurer reacts to some speculations about herself and her…

Life Don Dey Balance – Nigerians React As Americans Queue…

BBNaija’s Vee meets her idol, Naomi Campbell(Video) |

Couple tie the knot years after walking down the aisle as ring…

Reactions as man buys slices of yam and egg for N5000 in Lagos (Photo)

Social Media drama
By San

A Nigerian man has taken to social media to share photos of an overpriced meal he purchased at a Lagos restaurant.  The user identified as @EatDrinkLagos  on Twitter took to the platform to reveal how he woke up, got dressed and went to a restaurant and bought slices of yam and egg sauce for N5000.

Woke up, showered and drove out to spend N5000 on yam & egg. Don’t ask why. Just accept the snaps from Radish.

Nigerians took to the comments section to pass their comments over what they refer to as reckless spending. See some reactions below:

READ ALSO

High school student allegedly tries to shoot teacher for…

Lady allegedly runs mad as boyfriend proposes to her on…

READ ALSO: Life Don Dey Balance – Nigerians React As Americans Queue Up To Fetch ‘Tap Water’ In Texas Due TO Lack Of Water (Video)

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

Nigerians react to Rosy Meurer and Churchill’s birthday message to Tonto…

High school student allegedly tries to shoot teacher for cutting her dyed hair…

Tonto Dikeh surprises her son, King Andre by gifting him a real…

(Video) Toyin Abraham pays Mercy Johnson a visit at her home, reveals the…

‘The young man is made for life’ – Reactions as Tonto…

Rosy Meurer reacts to some speculations about herself and her husband, Churchill…

Life Don Dey Balance – Nigerians React As Americans Queue Up To Fetch…

1 of 6

LATEST UPDATES

Reactions as man buys slices of yam and egg for N5000 in Lagos (Photo)

Destiny Etiko raises eyebrows as she visits Kogi State Governor, Yahaya Bello…

Omah Lay’s laptop, personal items stolen at airport

It’s not easy to be beautiful, I’m the complete package – BBNaija’s…

Any cow seen on the streets in Akure will be arrested – Ondo Gov, Rotimi…

EFCC uncovers another internet fraud training centre in Abuja

Rosy Meurer reacts to some speculations about herself and her husband, Churchill…

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More