Tunde Ednut did not lose his new IG page – Kemi Olunloyo claims, reveals what happened

Entertainment
By Olumide

Popular investigative journalist, Kemi Olunloyo in a recent statement has claimed that singer and blogger, Tunde Ednut didn’t lose his new Instagram account.

Recall that Tunde Ednut in the space of one week in January lost two Instagram accounts he created.

See also: Instagram suspends Tunde Ednut’s new account after hitting 1m followers in two days

However, Kemi Olunloyo in a post via her Twitter handle revealed Tunde Ednut deactivated his new IG page.

She wrote, “My source @InstagramComms Tunde Ednut did NOT lose his new IG page #KingTundeednut, he DEACTIVATED it to guage your reactions. In the process you sympathized with him and he got even more followers. The same way I deactivated my Twitter page and you rejoiced I was suspended.”

