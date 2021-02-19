TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

Nigerians react to Rosy Meurer and Churchill’s birthday…

High school student allegedly tries to shoot teacher for cutting…

Tonto Dikeh surprises her son, King Andre by gifting him a real…

Pastor Essa Ogorry who refused to wed couple for arriving late is…

(Video) Toyin Abraham pays Mercy Johnson a visit at her home,…

Watch as Tonto Dikeh speaks on her ex-husband, Olakunle…

‘The young man is made for life’ – Reactions as…

BBNaija’s Vee meets her idol, Naomi Campbell(Video) |

Life Don Dey Balance – Nigerians React As Americans Queue…

Watch as Nigerians in Texas scream ‘Up NEPA’ as power is finally restored (Video)

Social Media drama
By Olumide

Over the past few days, there has been an issue of power disruption in Texas as some Nigerians living there took to social media to lament.

Well, power was finally restored some hours and some Nigerians living in Texas in the United States have been seen in a video rejoicing and shouting up NEPA.

See also: Life Don Dey Balance – Nigerians React As Americans Queue Up To Fetch ‘Tap Water’ In Texas Due TO Lack Of Water (Video)

READ ALSO

People in Texas now forced to poop in nylon bags as power…

Texas has been experiencing a severe winter storm which has caused widespread power outages to millions of homeowners in the state.

       The video has gone viral on social media Twitter especially with ‘Up NEPA’ trending.

Watch the video below;

NEPA is an acronym for the defunct National Electric Power Authority, which is associated with regular power outages.

NEPA was later replaced by Power Holding Company of Nigeria PHCN, however, years later it was privatised but to date, an average Nigerian still scream Up NEPA whenever power is restored.

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

Nigerians react to Rosy Meurer and Churchill’s birthday message to Tonto…

High school student allegedly tries to shoot teacher for cutting her dyed hair…

Tonto Dikeh surprises her son, King Andre by gifting him a real…

Pastor Essa Ogorry who refused to wed couple for arriving late is dead

(Video) Toyin Abraham pays Mercy Johnson a visit at her home, reveals the…

Watch as Tonto Dikeh speaks on her ex-husband, Olakunle Churchill’s…

‘The young man is made for life’ – Reactions as Tonto…

1 of 6

LATEST UPDATES

Watch as Nigerians in Texas scream ‘Up NEPA’ as power is finally…

Driver who killed Nicki Minaj’s dad in a hit-and-run accident has…

Ex-Beauty queen, Anna Banner clocks 26

Celebrity couple, Funke Akindele, JJC Skillz continue vacation in Turkey (Photo)

(Photos) Billionaire, E-money gives out multi-million naira cars to celebrate…

Actor, Charles Inojie joins #BeLikeNgoziChallenge (Photo)

Veteran actress, Mama Rainbow hints on Lateef Adedimeji’s wedding

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More