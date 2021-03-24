TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

Funke Akindele, Zubby Micheal, Others React As Olamide Smokes And…

Actress, Omotola & husband, Ekeinde mark 25th wedding…

No more decent dressing again’ – Fans react to video…

Watch as Nengi performs on set with actor IK Ogbona (Video)

Laura Ikeji breaks silence on allegations that her husband gifted…

I’m your elder sister – Drama as James Brown issues…

Chacha Eke Opens Up On Current Health State After Suffering…

I don’t chase, I attract – Regina Daniels says as she…

Singer, Simi opens up on how she managed to hide her pregnancy…

Apostle Suleman forgives offenders to mark his 50th birthday

Entertainment
By Olumide

Popular pastor and general overseer of of Omega Fire Ministries Apostle Johnson Suleman today celebrated his 50th birthday and he did it in a special way.

Apostle Suleman in a statement revealed he has forgiven everyone who has hurt him as part of resolutions on his 50th birthday.

According to Wikipedia, the man of God who was born on March 24, 1971 in Benin City, Edo State, said in a tweet on Wednesday that he hasforgiven all who paid his good with evil.

READ ALSO

Mosun Filani reveals what she does to friends who…

Beyonce celebrates Yemi Alade on her 32nd birthday with a…

“Lord,I thank you for health/protection.
For your mercy and grace. On this day I forgive everyone who has hurt me, paid me evil for gud,” he wrote.

“I equally ask for your grace to keep doing gud/serve you. I thank you for my home/family. And for every OFM child/well wisher. It’s my birthday.”

 

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

Funke Akindele, Zubby Micheal, Others React As Olamide Smokes And Drink On…

Actress, Omotola & husband, Ekeinde mark 25th wedding anniversary (Photos)

No more decent dressing again’ – Fans react to video of…

Watch as Nengi performs on set with actor IK Ogbona (Video)

Laura Ikeji breaks silence on allegations that her husband gifted their children…

I’m your elder sister – Drama as James Brown issues stern warning to…

Chacha Eke Opens Up On Current Health State After Suffering Mental Health…

1 of 6

LATEST UPDATES

Sanwo-Olu gifts Nollywood veteran Iya Awero three-bedroom apartment (Video)

Actress, Omoni Oboli attacked for passionately kissing RMD

Apostle Suleman forgives offenders to mark his 50th birthday

‘I have seen people mock you for loving me’ – 2face pens down…

‘When money dey, peace go dey’ – Nigerians react to Regina…

‘Toyin Abraham is a hard-worker and she likes food too much’ –…

Chacha Eke Opens Up On Current Health State After Suffering Mental Health…

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More