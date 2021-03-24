Apostle Suleman forgives offenders to mark his 50th birthday

Popular pastor and general overseer of of Omega Fire Ministries Apostle Johnson Suleman today celebrated his 50th birthday and he did it in a special way.

Apostle Suleman in a statement revealed he has forgiven everyone who has hurt him as part of resolutions on his 50th birthday.

According to Wikipedia, the man of God who was born on March 24, 1971 in Benin City, Edo State, said in a tweet on Wednesday that he hasforgiven all who paid his good with evil.

“Lord,I thank you for health/protection.

For your mercy and grace. On this day I forgive everyone who has hurt me, paid me evil for gud,” he wrote. “I equally ask for your grace to keep doing gud/serve you. I thank you for my home/family. And for every OFM child/well wisher. It’s my birthday.”