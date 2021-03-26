Are you shipping? Reactions as Timini Egbuson shoots his shot at Erica on social media

Nollywood lover boy, Timini Egbuson, has sparked mixed reactions on social media after he tweeted a controversial tweet on BBNaija Erica’s post on popular micro-blogging platform, Twitter.

In a post Erica shared on her page, she declared her love for a person and attached the love emoji.

However, she did not attach anyone’s name to the post.

Reacting to this statement, actor Timini took to the comment section and wrote; “I love you too”. This response sparked a lot of mixed reactions from fans as they were unsure if Erica’s message was directed to him.

See the post below;

Love you too ❤️ https://t.co/FV9IIz3oNd — Timini Egbuson (@_Timini) March 24, 2021

The tweet has sparked different reactions from Elites, who are Erica fans.

Some asked if Timini was shipping while others pointed that the message was not directed at him.