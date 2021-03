Following the recent drama that has been unfolding in the relationship between Nigerian singer, Davido and Chioma, a latest report has claimed she had left the singer since October 2020.

According to the Insiders, Chioma is the one who walked out of the relationship and not the other way round like is being pedaled on the social media.

The insiders claimed ”She is a strong woman.. All these news and the attacks on the social media might hurt her but she will be fine…She walked out of the relationship when it went South because of some certain things, people should cut her some slacks’ and stop attacking and trying to shame her on the social media.

According to the insider, ”Chioma moved out since October 2020, so how does that amount to being dumped? People should let her be so she can rebuild peacefully”

The Insiders also alleged that the crooner is upset for being dumped and that is why is doing things openly to hurt her back.

Relationships end when it no longer functions or serves the purpose it was started for in the first instance….