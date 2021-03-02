Reactions as Davido’s baby mama, Chioma enrols for baking classes

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


By Kafayat

Some social media users have reacted to a recent video of Davido’s baby mama, Chioma that surfaced on social media.

In the video, the mother of one was seen with a chef who was teaching her how to bake.

Recall that Chioma dropped out of University a few years after she started dating Davido. Since then, she has indulged in her hobby which is cooking, hence the reason why she is called ‘Chef Chi’.

Watch the video below;

See some Nigerians are reacting to this;

@_nenye_x.x wrote “One thing I love about Chioma is how hard-working she is”

@adorable_adaorahh wrote “The hustle begins”

@thevc_store wrote “She should never have left school”

@maryjoykenneth wrote, “She just woke up??”

@kendrankili wrote “EyAa with her innocent face…you are doing well nne”

@diva_jewelrys wrote “She is still wearing the ring oo … Chai Chioma too love Davido…Go and sell that ring and use it to pay for your classes babygirl”

Via Instagram
