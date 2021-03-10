How My Housemaid Stole A Neighbour’s Phone & Hid It In My Wardrobe” – Lady Recounts Experience

Nigerians on Wednesday, took to social media to talk about their experiences with domestic workers in their homes. The conversation centres around excesses of their maids as many reveal unspeakable experiences from them.

A Nigerian lady who joined in the conversation revealed how her former maid connived with some men to burgle her neighbour’s apartment and she had to keep some of the looted items in her house. According to @cremechic1 on Twitter, her housemaid stole a phone from her neighbour and kept it in her box.

Long before the incidence, she had caught the maid using her personal effects such as makeup, wigs and perfumes but she chose to overlook them as she feels unperturbed despite warnings from friends.

The height of it came when she was locked up alongside the guards of the building for breaking into a neighbour’s house.

Read her ordeal below: