Luxury in simplicity – Regina Daniels, Ned & their son on a private jet (Photo)

Nollywood actress and mother of one, Regina Daniels and her billionaire husband, Ned Nwoko were recently seen playing with their little son, Munir while they were in a private jet.

Regina Daniels shared the photos on her Instagram handle with the caption;

“Blooming and growing

@princenednwoko @princemunirnwoko”

Regina Daniels has been in the news for the past few days as she has been sharing different photos via her Instagram handle. The Nwoko family have also shown that despite the numbers of wives in the family, they live together in love.

