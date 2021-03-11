Man washes plates, cleans the house because his wife is the breadwinner of the family

A man has sent the Twitter community into controversy after making a revelation of the domestic chores he does as a supportive husband.

According to the man identified as Seth, his wife earns three times more salary than he makes in a month, so instead of feeling embarrassed, he helps out in the home front by doing the dishes and cleaning the home.

He further revealed that when they met, she was already a successful woman, so he instead of belittling himself, he chose to contribute in his own way as he has been on extended leave due to coronavirus.

Taking to Twitter, Seth wrote;

”My wife makes 3x more than I do a month. You think I’m embarrassed? You think I’m hurt not being the breadwinner? Not one bit. I do the dishes like the good little husband I am.

Me belittling myself at the end is literally the joke. she works, I work. I’m on extended leave because of Covid and can’t get to work so I might as well clean

I obviously love and support her. she was successful before I met her ain’t no way I’m gonna dim her shine”

