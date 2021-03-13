Olakunle Churchill’s new wife Rose Meurer steps out with their Son for the first time since childbirth (PHOTOS)

Fast-rising Nollywood actress, and Tonto Dikeh’s ex-husband, Olakunle Churchill, new wife, Rosy Meurer has made her first appearance since she gave birth some couple of days ago.

Recalls that the tattoo-loving actress announced the birth of her son on the 8th of March releasing a cute photo of his feet which followed an influx of congratulatory messages pouring in from friends and well-wishers.

The new mom has however taken to her social media to bless her fans with some cute photos of herself since after childbirth.

Sharing the photo, she wrote; ‘Mummy yo’

