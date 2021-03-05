Reactions as man says ‘no man can cheat on Nengi’

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Big Brother Naija 2020
By Olumide

Social media users have reacted to the post of man identified as Otunba, after he posted a comment that no man can ever cheat on former BBNaija housemate, Nengi.

The man shared a stunning photo of Nengi via his Twitter handle and opined that with Nengi’s beauty, it will be difficult for any guy to cheat on her in a relationship.

There’s no guy on earth that can ever cheat on Nengi sha, damn,” he wrote.

Ka3na subtly calls out organizers of the BBNaija show over…

BBNaija lockdown highlights: Reactions as Ka3na says rules…

His tweet has received massive reactions from online users as some disagreed with the comment.

This is coming after former BBNaija housemate, Rico said Nengi is the most beautiful female to ever feature on the BBNaija reality show.

See the post below;

 

See some of the reactions below;

