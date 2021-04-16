BBNaija’s Venita Akpofure shares sultry swimming pool photos

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


By Olumide

One of the housemates from the 2019 Big Brother Naija housemate Venita Akpofure has left social media users drooling after she shared stunning pictures of herself in a swimming pool.

The 34-year-old uploaded the images via her Instagram account some hours ago.

“Dipping in H2O and minding the businesses that pay me,” she captioned the picture posted on Thursday.

She shared another photo and captioned it , When raw Honey meets Wildfires of passion.”

The photos have received different reactions from her fans and followers with some stressing that she exposed too much in the photos.

