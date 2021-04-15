Congratulation messages pour in for Sotayo Sobola as she becomes the “Queen Mother of Uke Kingdom” in Nasarawa(Video)

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Nollywood
By Olumide

Top celebrities, Nollywood stars, fans and followers have taken to the comment section of popular Yoruba actress, Sotayo Sobola to send their congratulatory messages to her.

This comes as the talented Yoruba actress in a recent post via her IG account announced that she has been given the title of the Queen mother of the Uke Kingdom in Nasarawa State.

While sharing a video from the event, the actress wrote: So today I officially become the Queen Mother of Uke Kingdom Nasarawa.

See the video below;

Tayo Sobola is a Nigerian actress, movie producer, philanthropist and entrepreneur. She is popularly called Sotayo Ogaga. The actress is quite talented and her acting prowess has endeared her to many and made her popular.

