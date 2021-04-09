Don Jazzy’s ex-wife shares full photo to answer question on being taller than him in their wedding photo

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


By Olumide

Music producer and Mavin record label boss, Michael Collins also know as Don Jazzy’s ex-wife, Michelle Jackson has responded to questions of being taller than him in their wedding photo.

In an Instastory post she shared, Michelle stressed that sometimes a full photo is needed.

See also: US Mission congratulates Kelechi Ndukwe as he becomes the first Nigerian captain of a US navy ship

Check out how Don Jazzy intends to celebrate his 38th…

I feel bad people would attack a peaceful person –…

She also disclosed that she looked taller that the music executive and producer in their wedding photo because she was on a staircase above him and was also wearing heels.

See the photo below;


Recqll that Don Jazzy and his ex-wife were in the news some days ago as he revealed he would never re-marry her.

See also: ‘Why I can never re-marry my ex-wife’ – Don Jazzy opens up

