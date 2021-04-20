EFCC reacts via Twitter as man says the word ‘Hustle’ means fraud

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Social Media drama
By Olumide
EFCC

Nigerian anti-graft body, the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission EFCC has enlightened a Nigerian man on the word ‘Hustle.’

This comes after the man took to his Twitter handle to say that the word hustle means ‘Fraud.’

The man identified as Kola Oyekan said ‘The word hustle also means fraud, obtain illicitily or by forceful action. EFCC should know better.’

The EFCC reacted via it Twitter handle by saying, ‘

Thank you for your comment, Mr. Oyekan.

However, we are also aware that the word ‘hustle’ does not only mean “to obtain illicitly…”.

It can also mean “a state of great activity” or “to proceed or work rapidly or energetically”.
#EFCCKnowsBetter

Kind regards.

See the conversation below;

