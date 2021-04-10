Ex Governor, Donald Duke allegedly the father of blogger, Linda Ikeji’s son

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Entertainment
By Kafayat

A controversial blogger on Instagram identified as @Cutiejuls has revealed who the father of popular blogger, Linda Ikeji’s son is.

According to @Cutiejuls, the father of Linda‘s son is not Jeremi, instead, it is former Governor of Cross River State, Donald Duke’s.

Taking to Instagram to say this, @Cutiejuls wrote;

“Blogger alleges Linda Ikeji was dating Duke at the same time when she was supposedly dating Jeremy whom she named as the father of her son…Donald is the man in suit and Jeremi the man Linda named as the baby daddy is the other one”

Recall that when Linda has her son, the mother of one said that his father was Sholaye Jeremi but they are not suitable partners. She took to her blog to detail reasons why her relationship with her son’s father, whom she met in December 2015, didn’t work out as expected.

Via Instagram
