TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

Video of Mercy Johnson playing ‘very rough’ with her…

Mercy Johnson, Iyabo Ojo, others pen down tribute to actress,…

Reaction as actress, Chacha Eke flaunts baby bump in gorgeous new…

Veteran Nollywood actor, Baba Ijesha arrested for allegedly…

Man allegedly killed by Ex-girlfriend one week to his wedding

Mixed reactions as BBNaija’s CeeC is seen kissing actor,…

Nigerian man gets married to beautiful Oyinbo lady in Imo State

FG Reacts As Body of Stowaway Is Found On Plane

I’m proud of the woman you’ve become – Teddy A pens…

God bless you more my sister – Funke Akindele prays for Ini Edo on her 39th birthday

Nollywood
By Olumide

Nollywood actress, Funke Akindele has taken to social media to hail her colleague in the industry and sister, Ini Edo who added a year today.

Funke Akindele in a post via her Instagram account shared a photo of Ini Edo as she clocks 39. The mother of twins also showered prayer on the veteran star.

Funke Akindele wrote, ”Happy Birthday my love❤️❤️❤️❤️
God bless you more my sister!!! Love you gurl😍😍 @iniedo”

READ ALSO

Etinosa comes for Nigerian men who use the Bible to demand…

Reaction as actress, Chacha Eke flaunts baby bump in…

See her post below;

Ini Edo is a Nigerian actress who was born on the 23rd of April, 1982. She began her film career in 2000, and has featured in more than 100 movies since her debut. In 2013, she was a judge for the Miss Black Africa UK Pageant. In 2014, Ms. Edo was appointed by the United Nations as aUnited Nations Habitat Youth Envoy.

 

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

Video of Mercy Johnson playing ‘very rough’ with her children…

Mercy Johnson, Iyabo Ojo, others pen down tribute to actress, Omoni Oboli

Reaction as actress, Chacha Eke flaunts baby bump in gorgeous new photos

Veteran Nollywood actor, Baba Ijesha arrested for allegedly raping a 14 year old…

Man allegedly killed by Ex-girlfriend one week to his wedding

Mixed reactions as BBNaija’s CeeC is seen kissing actor, Timini Egbuson…

Nigerian man gets married to beautiful Oyinbo lady in Imo State

1 of 5

LATEST UPDATES

Blogger, Linda Ikeji shares photo of her son going to school for the first time…

God bless you more my sister – Funke Akindele prays for Ini Edo on her…

Mercy Johnson, Kate Henshaw celebrate Ufuoma Mcdermott as she clocks 40

Rapper, OlaDips laments after he was abandoned in traffic by a woman he was…

Dispatch rider almost crushed by tanker while collecting money from Naira Marley…

20 Prisoners To Write 2021 UTME At Ikoyi Custodial Centre

‘You have to work hard’ – Funke Akindele’s husband, JJC…

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More