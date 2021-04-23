God bless you more my sister – Funke Akindele prays for Ini Edo on her 39th birthday

Nollywood actress, Funke Akindele has taken to social media to hail her colleague in the industry and sister, Ini Edo who added a year today.

Funke Akindele in a post via her Instagram account shared a photo of Ini Edo as she clocks 39. The mother of twins also showered prayer on the veteran star.

Funke Akindele wrote, ”Happy Birthday my love❤️❤️❤️❤️

God bless you more my sister!!! Love you gurl😍😍 @iniedo”

See her post below;

Ini Edo is a Nigerian actress who was born on the 23rd of April, 1982. She began her film career in 2000, and has featured in more than 100 movies since her debut. In 2013, she was a judge for the Miss Black Africa UK Pageant. In 2014, Ms. Edo was appointed by the United Nations as aUnited Nations Habitat Youth Envoy.