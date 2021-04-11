Hilarious video of a man begging profusely as a 2021 GWagon is being offloaded from a container (video)

A video has gone viral on social media showing a Nigerian man begging profusely as a 2021 Gwagon was being offloaded from a container.

With the cost of the SUV at the back of the vehicle, the man could be heard begging profusely in English and Yoruba language for it to be offloaded with care.

See also: ‘I’m finished today’- Davido says as he shows off pictures of what his daughter, Imade and her gang did to his house

”I beg you Gently, Gently, I beg you with the name of God, Gently” he sai

Watch the video below

Nigerians have taken to social media to react as many couldn’t help but laugh.

Some other people went on to recount similar experiences.