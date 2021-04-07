Man Allegedly Kicks Wife Out Of His House For Tattooing Tinubu On Her Back (Video)

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


By San

A Nigerian woman has allegedly been kicked out of her matrimonial home by her husband for drawing a tattoo of former Lagos State Governor, Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

The woman whose identity was not obtained at the time of filing this report drew an image of Tinubu’s face on her back and this angered her husband as he kicked her out of their house.

In a video shared on Instagram, the woman was seen lamenting as she shares her plight with some people believed to be her friends and she raised her dress to reveal the tattoo of the presidential aspirant on her back.

Watch the video below;

