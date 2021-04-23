Mercy Johnson, Kate Henshaw celebrate Ufuoma Mcdermott as she clocks 40

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Entertainment
By Kafayat

Mercy Johnson, Kate Henshaw and other Nollywood celebrities have taken time out on social media to celebrate their colleague, Ufuoma Mcdermott on her 40th birthday today, 23rd of April.

Sharing photos of Ufuoma on their official Instagram pages,

@Mercy Johnson wrote “My day 1 babe @ufuomamcdermott …happy birthday girlie… God bless your new age…where the party at?

@k8henshaw wrote “M.U.L.T.I. Only you know why I call you this… Happy birthday Ufuoma … Have a truly awesome day… May God honour you always… I celebrate you sis”

@Uche Jumbo wrote “This is the only kind of picture I take with this tall glass of chocolate because…short girl problem. She has arrived level 4. Happy birthday, babyyyyyyyy @ufuomamcdermott”

@moabudu wrote “Sweetheart wishing you the happiest of birthdays and may God continue to shower his blessings upon you”

realomosexy wrote “Happy birthday ufoma. Remain blessed.”

Via Instagram
