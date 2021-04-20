Mixed reactions as Nigerian lady throws a party to celebrate her divorce (video/photos)

A Nigerian lady has sparked mixed reactions online after throwing a party to celebrate her divorce.

According to the reports, the Nigerian lady identified as Dr Ikea Bello had her divorce party last week which was attended by her friends who wore red outfits.

Some of the party’s decoration had inscriptions which read “I do, I did, I’m done”, “Divorced at last”, “bye Felicia”.

She wrote on Instagram;

About last weekend, My divorce/ freedom party was lit. My 1st look for the day.

