Nigerians react after actress Ruth Kadiri called out the organizers of Eko film and TV awards over what they did to her

Nigerians on social media have reacted differently after actress, Ruth Kadiri called out the organizers of the Eko film and TV awards for overlooking her and not finding her worthy of the award.

According to Ruth in a post on her Instagram page, she is very hardworking and she has faced lots of struggles as a filmmaker but she has never benefitted at any point because she does not belong to a clique in the entertainment world.

This she said is the reason why she was overlooked and not included among the awardees of the Eko star film and Tv awards.

In her words;

“I am a filmmaker. I am a woman. I am a hard-working woman. I have faced the struggles every woman/filmmaker has faced. Did my name at any point pop up yes, but because I do not belong to a click? Yet again, I have been overlooked will not be pressured. I will keep working hard. @lagosstategovt @moabudu @ijayonah @nifsummit thanks for overlooking me and congrats to everyone who got recognized.”

Reacting to this,

@pwettyria wrote “This click thing is way to obvious in Nollywood..sad. But well done..we see your creativity and you are amazing at what you do.”

@jendat_007 wrote “I admire you so much! You ain’t scared to say how you feel and any point. Energy”

@chommyv wrote “Step on them neck sis.. Can’t still believe you were overlooked. So petty.. U remain the realist..love u puchu.”

@jaladezamani wrote “U said what u said unapologetic n am happy for that… We c all u do n God will bless u”

@aify_theresa wrote “You are amazing in every way your audience recognizes you and that’s on periodt! There’s no nollywood without your name being mentioned.”

@princesshidayyat wrote “Love your boldness and truth”

@doreencleo wrote “It’s well dear, when it’s your time even the dark will give way for your light shine bright”

@diamond.nancy wrote “Omo no ruth slander here pls, this is is full time say it with your chest”

@ sey_nuna wrote “Some of us recognize and appreciate you sis .. I admire your hard work too”