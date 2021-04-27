Popular Yoruba actress, Biola Adebayo ties the knot with her lover (video)

Popular Yoruba actress and producer, Abiola Adebayo, has tied the knot with her lover today, April 27.

An excited Abiola Adebayo made this known via Instagram account where she shared the good news with her fans and followers, who have taken to the comment section to congratulate her.

Sharing a video of them together after exchanging vows in a registry, the newly married actress wrote

”Happy married life to us babe.

…I said Yes! and today we started a journey to forever.

“This journey “ This journey called marriage “ as assertive as I can be with many things in life, definitely not sure I am with “marriage” my fears has held me down for so long but then I held unto his word and “I believe “ I do not believe in my strength or ability but I believe in the one that knows the end even before it begins (The Alpha and Omega) I dropped all my fears and worries at the feet of the Lord Jesus, I’ll do my part and I’ll leave God to perfect the rest.

Don’t expect perfection from us because we’re not but our God is and we have put him at the center.

Babe, thanks for choosing me to walk the “Journey” of life with you, I wholeheartedly choose you above anyone else.

Rejoice with me!

It’s the beginning of a new dawn.

ROAD TO FOREVER!”

Watch video below;