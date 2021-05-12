21-year-old man hangs himself after his spouse denied him intercourse

On Tuesday last week, a 21-year-old man committed suicide in Somabula, Zimbabwe, after his newlywed 18-year-old wife allegedly refused him conjugal rights.

The now-deceased man identified as Dumisani Matonsi by Councillor Adam Shava, who also revealed that he walked out of his bedroom after a misunderstanding with his wife over sex.

Read: I used to have sex with four women a day – Music Producer, Morris Babyface confesses

Aaron Samuel: Reality star, Mercy Eke denies having sexual affairs with Super Eagles star

Housewife caught having sex with 16-year-old stepson

According to reports, Sarah Mazambatate awoke an hour later to check on him and discovered him hanging from a Msasa tree branch in the yard.

The case was then registered to Gweru Rural Police Station under sudden death report RBR number 4703082, according to the Herald.