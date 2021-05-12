21-year-old man hangs himself after his spouse denied him intercourse

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


News
By San
21-year-old-man-commits-suicide-after-18-year-old-wife-denied-him-sex

On Tuesday last week, a 21-year-old man committed suicide in Somabula, Zimbabwe, after his newlywed 18-year-old wife allegedly refused him conjugal rights.
The now-deceased man identified as Dumisani Matonsi by Councillor Adam Shava, who also revealed that he walked out of his bedroom after a  misunderstanding with his wife over sex.

According to reports, Sarah Mazambatate awoke an hour later to check on him and discovered him hanging from a Msasa tree branch in the yard.

21-year-old-man-commits-suicide-after-18-year-old-wife-denied-him-sex

The case was then registered to Gweru Rural Police Station under sudden death report RBR number 4703082, according to the Herald.

