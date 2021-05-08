Actor Bolanle Ninalowo and his wife celebrate 17yrs wedding anniversary (Vide)

Popular Nollywood actor, Bolanle Ninalowo has taken to social media to share some amazing photos and video as he celebrates 17years wedding anniversary with his wife..

The actor shared beautiful moment and gave out some advice to young couples.

In a post the actor wrote, ” Thank God for the gift of life🙏

Hoped to have our wedding ceremony today, on my 41st birthday!

But then she reminded me that God had wedded us tru the storm, over the years and glorified us. That just the wedding portraits are overdue, and seeing them on our walls all around our home is all that will gladden her heart!”

Watch the Video below ;