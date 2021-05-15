BBNaija’s Prince narrates how his ‘celebrity status’ has made him unable to react whenever his car gets bashed

Big Brother Naija lockdown housemate and reality star, Prince has shared some of the things he has had to let go owing to his new celebrity status.

It is no longer a new thing that once the BBnaija reality show is over, every of the housemate depending on how they are able to promote themselves become celebrities to their huge fans especially on social media.

Well, BBNaija Prince recently took to his social media timeline to narrate how his car was bashed and he was unable to do anything.

Prince wrote, ” This delivery riders won’t kill me in this Lagos streets, they’ve bashed my baby again 😢. You come down to rake, people have already gathered “oh it’s prince” cameras coming out 🤦🏽‍♂️. Now I have to drive off angrily before I end up with savage caption on instablog.😢”

