Between Erica and a fan who wrote a heartfelt message to shoot his shot

There is a song that says ‘if you love somebody walk up to her and tell her you love her,” well it looks like a man who happens to be a fan of BBNaija star, Erica took a clue from the song and made moves to make his intentions known.

This comes as Erica publicly blew off an admirer who had been trying to get her attention on various social media platforms.

The Big Brother Naija reality star shared a screenshot of the admirer’s comment to her on Instagram and told him that he has been “hounding” her on all her social media platforms. She then asked him to publicly say what he wants.

The man replied, publicly asking her out on a “friendly date”. He added that he has been dreaming of her and wants to make his dreams a reality.

But Erica gently rejected him, writing: “Awww so cute, you can see me if we ever work together, or at my next meet and greet.”

The man was hurt by the response and let Erica know this.