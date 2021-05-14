TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

Iyabo Ojo leaks her full chat with actor Yomi Fabiyi to show what…

Rihanna leaves Don Jazzy and many others speechless as she shares…

Singer, Chidinma under fire for going to a beer parlour to preach…

‘Mumu’ -Davido blasts Yomi Fabiyi for leading a…

Pandemonium as alleged local government chairman falls dead while…

Kemi Olunloyo’s new shocking revelation about Hushpuppi…

‘Everything i lost has been replaced with something…

Davido lawyer reveals who wrote his hit song ‘Jowo’

Man shares his almost unbelievable weight loss journey of two…

Between Erica and a fan who wrote a heartfelt message to shoot his shot

Big Brother Naija 2020
By Olumide
ERICA-ADVISE

There is a song that says ‘if you love somebody walk up to her and tell her you love her,” well it looks like a man who happens to be a fan of BBNaija star, Erica took a clue from the song and made moves to make his intentions known.

This comes as Erica publicly blew off an admirer who had been trying to get her attention on various social media platforms.

 

The Big Brother Naija reality star shared a screenshot of the admirer’s comment to her on Instagram and told him that he has been “hounding” her on all her social media platforms. She then asked him to publicly say what he wants.

READ ALSO

I am a grown woman, I can do whatever I want – Erica…

Mother’s day: BBNaija’s Ka3na shares photo…

The man replied, publicly asking her out on a “friendly date”. He added that he has been dreaming of her and wants to make his dreams a reality.

But Erica gently rejected him, writing: “Awww so cute, you can see me if we ever work together, or at my next meet and greet.”

The man was hurt by the response and let Erica know this.

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

Iyabo Ojo leaks her full chat with actor Yomi Fabiyi to show what their…

Rihanna leaves Don Jazzy and many others speechless as she shares new photos

Singer, Chidinma under fire for going to a beer parlour to preach the gospel

‘Mumu’ -Davido blasts Yomi Fabiyi for leading a protest for the…

Pandemonium as alleged local government chairman falls dead while dancing at an…

Kemi Olunloyo’s new shocking revelation about Hushpuppi raises questions

‘Everything i lost has been replaced with something better’ –…

1 of 4

LATEST UPDATES

Between Erica and a fan who wrote a heartfelt message to shoot his shot

Iyabo Ojo leaks her full chat with actor Yomi Fabiyi to show what their…

Man shares his almost unbelievable weight loss journey of two years

“Na menopause go cast your age last last” – Nigerians drag Nengi again for…

“You are fake” – Nigerians drag Davido’s cousin for the comment she left on Mya…

Nollywood actress Wunmi Toriola shares special moments with her husband on their…

Actress Eve Esin replies online troll who said she was homeless

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More