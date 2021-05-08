Davido and Chioma affairs hit new low as she calls him ‘bro’

The romantic relationship between DMW boss and singer, Davido and Chioma has hit a new low.

This comes following a recent statement from Chioma while congratulating Davido over his latest achievement as he hits a decade in the entertainment industry.

Chioma while congratulating Davido referred to him as ‘Bro’ a short form of the word brother.

“Congratulations bro, 10 years of great music, blessing and changing lives for the better. So happy for you,” Chioma wrote on Twitter

This casual message to a former partner is certainly bereft of any endearment.

Recall that Davido had also referred to Chioma as ‘Mama Ifeanyi’ in a message he shared a few days ago while celebrating her on her birthday.

See also: Davido celebrates Chioma on her 26th birthday, refers to her as ‘mama Ify,’ she reacts

The latest tweet by Chioma proves that all is indeed not well between the two.