Dirty looking Igbo smoker, stop blames, go & work – Timaya to Eedris Abdulkareem (Video)

Popular Nigerian singer, Timaya has come out to blast his colleague, Eedris Abdulkareem after the latter released a diss track targeted at Nigerian minister, Festus Keyamo.

It all started after Eedris released “Senior Advocate of Nonsense” which is a follow up diss track against the minister of state for labour and employment.

However, Timaya in his statement revealed how he was a back up singer for Eedris Abdulkareem for many years but was never paid for his services.

“I was your back up artist and you did not appreciate me. You regarded me like a nobody, I paid my transport to your shows because I was learning. You have never paid me one day. You disregard people, how many people don blow through you”, Timaya said.

“Where are all the people that were with you before? You come on social media, where the f**k are you? Don’t blame people, Go and work. Dirty looking Igbo smoker“

