DJ Cuppy shares photos of her ‘Pomeranian sons’ Dúdú and FünFün as they dress up for their first day of nursery today

Nigerian billionaire daughter, Ifeoluwa Otedola better known as DJ Cuppy has taken to social media to give updates on her ”Pomeranian sons’ Dudu and Funfun Otedola.

DJ Cuppy revealed that Funfun and Dudu are now three months old and began their first day of nursery today.

DJ Cuppy wrote via her Twitter handle, ”Officially MEET my 3 month-old Pomeranian sons! DogPaw prints Everyday is such a blessing with Dúdú and FünFün! #CuppyPuppy”

She also shared some lovely photos of the puppies all dressed up.

See the photos below;