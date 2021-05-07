Even in the ugliest picture I’m still a fine girl – Erica says, declares she is an actress, not an Instagram model

BBNaija housemate now reality star, Erica in series of tweet via her official Twitter handle has declared that she is not an Instagram model but on her way to becoming an A-list actress in the movie industry.

This comes amidst some of her fans who have been comparing her to some other housemates.

Erica wrote, ”Acting 3 film productions while ill, 3 commercials, appearances, photo shoots, filming other stuff, all in two months, going on set after taking injection shots. I thank God for the jobs, A list actor is the goal, you know what to do if you’re looking for an Instagram model fave.”

In another tweet she wrote, ”Even in the ugliest picture I’m still a fine girl.”