‘I am strong, hardworking, smart, intelligent’ – Mercy Aigbe gushes over herself

Nollywood actress, Mercy Aigbe has taken to her official Instagram page to gush over herself.

According to the mother of two, she loves herself because she is strong, hardworking, smart, intelligent.

Sharing a stunning photo of herself, Mercy wrote;

“WCE … Today I celebrate this strong, hardworking, smart, intelligent, prayerful, focused, down to earth, talented, woman ‘MERCY’ against all odds you triumphed! I know everyone has a Story! I am not one who likes to talk much but one day I will open up and share my struggles! I will share my story! If for nothing to inspire and motivate someone out there! It has been God and God only! Grace to Grace! I love you Mercy

Taking to Mercy’s comment section to confess their lover,

@eniola_ajao wrote “I love you much more ”

@_amethyst_shop wrote “Boss Lady”

@dennis2crazy wrote “tooo sweettttttt”

@peterlee_akinadewole wrote “You’re are great woman ma, much love”

@beckyscake_n_more wrote “My role model, I will always love and pray you mama @realmercyaigbe”