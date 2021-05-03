It’s disrespectful to go through your partner’s phone – BBNaija couple, Teddy A and Bam Bam reveal

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


By San

Celebrity couple, Teddy A and Bam Bam have revealed that they don’t go through each other.

They gave reasons behind their decision and they made this known in a recent interview with Adesola Momoh on her show, Let’s Talk With Adesola Momoh.

The happy couple stated in the interview gave the reason why they don’t go through each other’s phone.

On the part of Bam Bam, she indicated that she sees no point in going through her husband’s phone as that may lead to altercations between them, and for Teddy A, he stated that it’s disrespectful to go through your partner’s phone just because you suspect them of doing something different.

