It’s time to organize self defense classes for women – BBNaija’s Erica reacts to the death of Iniubong Umoren

BBNaija lockdown housemate, Erica has reacted to the death of job seeker Iniubong Umoren whose death has gone viral on social media.

According to the reports, the young woman was reported missing after going for a job interview and sparked the #FindHinnyHumoren campaign.

She was reportedly murdered and buried by the alleged killer who confessed to the crime.

Reacting to the report, BBNaija star, Erica in a statement revealed it was time to organize a self-defence class for women.

Erica wrote, ”Our nation does not care about us! I think it’s time to organize self defense classes for as many women as we can! Rest In Peace Ini🙏🏾”

See her post below;

Our nation does not care about us! I think it’s time to organize self defense classes for as many women as we can! Rest In Peace Ini🙏🏾 — Erica Nlewedim⭐️ (@EricaNlewedim) May 2, 2021

She added, ”Unemployment and inflation makes life difficult for almost everyone in Nigeria, especially the youths and now to get a job we’re also getting raped and killed! Tell us what you want us to do!

We’ll complain and trend the topics for a few weeks but those who can actually do something about these crimes don’t do much. We come back in twitter a few months later to complain about the same thing with different victims.”