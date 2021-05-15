Man storms father’s funeral with a lion in Anambra State (Video)

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


News
By San

A rumoured businessman attended his late father’s burial ceremony in Anambra State with a full-grown lion for the first time.
A video circulating on social media shows a man bringing a lion to his father’s funeral, causing panic in all four corners of the event hall.

The man, whose motivation for attending such an event with the king of the jungle is unknown, is seen dancing joyfully as his pet is carried behind him.

Watch the video of funeral below .…

 

