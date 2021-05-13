Nollywood actress Wunmi Toriola shares special moments with her husband on their 3rd wedding anniversary

Wunmi Toriola, a Nollywood actress and mother of one, took to social media to post a sweet picture of herself and her husband on their 3rd wedding anniversary.

The actress’s husband was photographed holding her as they both smiled, noting that they had been together for three years and that they still have a long way to go.

Wunmi Toriola wrote: Happy 3rd Wedding Anniversary to Daddy and Mummy Zion. IJN May13# Happy Eid Fitri to all the Eid Fitri lovers.

The mother of one took to social media a few days ago to post a throwback picture of herself during her pregnancy while also releasing a powerful prayer.

Wunmi Toriola prayed on her Instagram page that every pregnant woman would bring her pregnancy to term and that God would keep her safe so she could see their children.

As she accompanied the post with a throwback picture, the actress also prayed that God would remember waiting mothers soon.

