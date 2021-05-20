Popular Nigerian singer is Naomi Campbell baby daddy – Uche Maduagwu claims

Recall that American model, Naomi Campbell recently gave birth to her first baby at the age of 50.

While there are no reports on who the father of the baby is, some reports have however claimed that Nigerian singer, Wizkd is the father.

However, in the latest statement, Nigerian controversial actor, Uche Maduagwu has claimed that a popular Nigerian singer is the father of the new baby. He claimed his source is certain and he is not surprised about the report.

Uche Maduagwu is known for chasing clout and could be doing the same in this case.

