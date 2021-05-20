TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

Lady recounts how her friend refused to leave an abusive…

Davido’s brother praises him for making a come back to the “frog…

Lyta’s baby mama drops ‘bomb shell’, discloses how…

Model, Naomi Campbell becomes a mother at 50 years old

Unfaithful wife mistakenly sends romantic messages meant for her…

Yomi Fabiyi reacts as Baba Ijesha is granted bail

Singer, Wizkid rumoured to be the father of Naomi…

Veteran actress, Bukky Wright resumes workout (Video)

Lyta’s baby mama, Kemi Ayorinde makes new messy revelations…

Popular Nigerian singer is Naomi Campbell baby daddy – Uche Maduagwu claims

Entertainment
By Olumide

Recall that American model, Naomi Campbell recently gave birth to her first baby at the age of 50.

See also: Model, Naomi Campbell becomes a mother at 50 years old

While there are no reports on who the father of the baby is, some reports have however claimed that Nigerian singer, Wizkd is the father.

READ ALSO

Singer, Wizkid rumoured to be the father of Naomi…

Model, Naomi Campbell becomes a mother at 50 years old

See also: Singer, Wizkid rumoured to be the father of Naomi Campbell’s newborn baby

However, in the latest statement, Nigerian controversial actor, Uche Maduagwu has claimed that a popular Nigerian singer is the father of the new baby. He claimed his source is certain and he is not surprised about the report.

Uche Maduagwu is known for chasing clout and could be doing the same in this case.

See his post below;

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

Lady recounts how her friend refused to leave an abusive boyfriend because of…

Davido’s brother praises him for making a come back to the “frog voice” insult…

Lyta’s baby mama drops ‘bomb shell’, discloses how she and her baby…

Model, Naomi Campbell becomes a mother at 50 years old

Unfaithful wife mistakenly sends romantic messages meant for her lover to her…

Yomi Fabiyi reacts as Baba Ijesha is granted bail

Singer, Wizkid rumoured to be the father of Naomi Campbell’s newborn baby

1 of 6

LATEST UPDATES

Popular Nigerian singer is Naomi Campbell baby daddy – Uche Maduagwu…

Woman sacks nanny for eating her kid’s food using same cutlery

Demi Lovato comes out as non-binary and changes pronouns to they/them

Engineers please come and explain – Man says as he shares photo of a…

Lyta’s baby mama drops ‘bomb shell’, discloses how she and her baby…

Badboytimz detained for allegedly swindling his record label & show…

DJ Cuppy reveals how her two puppies will help her decide the type of man to…

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More