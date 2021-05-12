TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

Reactions as Pastor Adeboye preaches at his late son’s…

Stop That – Davido Spanks Daughter Hailey At Birthday Party…

‘She sneaks out of the room in the middle of the…

Photos from the burial ceremony of Pastor Adeboye’s son,…

My husband didn’t die – Dare Adeboye’s wife,…

Nicki Minaj returns to social media with saucy photos

Rihanna leaves Don Jazzy and many others speechless as she shares…

Reactions as Toyin Abraham declares her unending love for Iyabo…

Laycon demands for the whereabout of the young man who was beaten…

Rihanna leaves Don Jazzy and many others speechless as she shares new photos

Entertainment
By Olumide

International singer, Rihanna who also goes by the name Riri has left many of her fans, followers and crushes speechless with the new photos she recently dropped.

Rihanna on Tuesday had taken to her social media timeline to share some hot photos of her which has seen her trending on social media.

Nigerian popular producer, Don Jazzy who happens to have a huge crush on her would have most likely been left speechless like the rest.

READ ALSO

Humility: watch as Don Jazzy prostrates to greet veteran…

I’ve been your fan from way back — Don Jazzy to…

Check out the photos below;

Don Jazzy also recently paid for a photo of Rihanna to be photoshopped in one of his photos.

See also: Social media user reveals how much Don Jazzy gifted him after he photoshop Rihanna in his new photo (screenshot)

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

Reactions as Pastor Adeboye preaches at his late son’s burial (Video)

Stop That – Davido Spanks Daughter Hailey At Birthday Party After He…

‘She sneaks out of the room in the middle of the night’ –…

Photos from the burial ceremony of Pastor Adeboye’s son, Damilare Adeboye

My husband didn’t die – Dare Adeboye’s wife, Temiloluwa…

Nicki Minaj returns to social media with saucy photos

Rihanna leaves Don Jazzy and many others speechless as she shares new photos

1 of 6

LATEST UPDATES

Davido lawyer reveals who wrote his hit song ‘Jowo’

my heartbreak songs are stories of other people – Fireboy DML says,…

Rihanna leaves Don Jazzy and many others speechless as she shares new photos

What American singer, Enisa, got after she asked Nigerians to photoshop her in…

Annie Idibia fires a troll who advised that ‘Ned’s’ eyes…

Ramadan fast continues as Sultan of Sokoto declares Thursday Eid-el-Fitr day

Photos from the burial ceremony of Pastor Adeboye’s son, Damilare Adeboye

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More