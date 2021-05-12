Rihanna leaves Don Jazzy and many others speechless as she shares new photos

International singer, Rihanna who also goes by the name Riri has left many of her fans, followers and crushes speechless with the new photos she recently dropped.

Rihanna on Tuesday had taken to her social media timeline to share some hot photos of her which has seen her trending on social media.

Nigerian popular producer, Don Jazzy who happens to have a huge crush on her would have most likely been left speechless like the rest.

Check out the photos below;

Don Jazzy also recently paid for a photo of Rihanna to be photoshopped in one of his photos.

