See comedian Bovi’s reaction to the video of a lady grabbing his wife’s derrière during her vacation in Mexico (Watch)

Celebrity comedian and performer, Bovi has reacted after a woman grabbed his wife Kris’ derrière while she was on vacation in Mexico.

The stunning wife of the stand-up comedian is currently enjoying her holiday in Mexico, a country in the southern part of North America.

Meanwhile, a friend of the mother of two who is also vacationing in Mexico shared a video of her playfully touching Kris’ derrière and captioned it, “@officialbovi see what I enjoyed for few a couple of seconds

In reaction, Bovi reposted the video on his Insta-stories and humorously replied, “Y’all better not come back”.

In other news, Bovi’s spouse recently shared their quite inspiring message of their humble beginnings.

Taking to her Instagram page, she wrote,