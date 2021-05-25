TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

Actress, Mercy Johnson mourns her mother

Actress, Nkechi Blessing’s lover hints at their favourite…

Actress, Stella Damasus and estranged lover, Daniel Ademinokan…

Rosy Meurer under fire for sharing a photo that portrayed her…

Actress,Uche Ogbodo, others react to video of Mike…

FG declares Monday work-free for the Armed Forces in honour of…

Heavenly Father, where was I when you were dashing women big bum?…

Kim Kardashian reportedly not ready to date and still…

‘One day, i will make a scape goat’ – Actress,…

See comedian Bovi’s reaction to the video of a lady grabbing his wife’s derrière during her vacation in Mexico (Watch)

Social Media drama
By San

Celebrity comedian and performer, Bovi  has reacted after a woman grabbed his wife Kris’ derrière while she was on vacation in Mexico.

The stunning wife of  the stand-up comedian is currently enjoying her holiday in Mexico, a country in the southern part of North America.

READ ALSO

Comedian Arole sparks debate online after he said sex before…

Bovi and Nancy Isime to host 2020 Headies Award; watch video…

Meanwhile, a friend of the mother of two who is also vacationing in Mexico shared a video of her playfully touching Kris’ derrière and captioned it, “@officialbovi see what I enjoyed for few a couple of seconds

Read; Comedian Bovi narrates how a Dj sabotage Davido’s show, calling him disrespectful

In reaction, Bovi reposted the video on his Insta-stories and humorously replied, “Y’all better not come back”.

Watch video below,

In other news, Bovi’s spouse recently shared their quite inspiring message of their humble beginnings.

Taking to her Instagram page, she wrote,

“Oh how I love #throwbackpictures ??? ….. #7years together and I have never had a reason to regret accepting to be your wife. You chased me with every word, every conviction, every dream, but shi shi you did not have ??.

Oh I remember your first car, a cherry QQ it was smaller than a picanto, and the uncompleted bunker where we started life together with our first baby ?? I look back now and smile giving God all the glory, I am so glad I was a part of your life at the time. All you had to give were your words, your love & your dreams, I saw a young wise man ( Ecc 4:13) with so much vision & potentials thank God ?? I never doubted you for a minute, even though most of them seemed unrealistic at the time.

(Of cos now I can say the truth ?) You have never settled for less no matter the situation…..At the age of 20 I, prayed to God to give me a husband just like my Father #PeterAsimonye. A sweet caring man who cared not just for himself, but for people (that is you @officialbovi) Always wanting to be happy & making everyone you come across happy. Even though the world laughed at us well, the small world we lived in, we didn’t care.

We were happy and that’s all that mattered to us, to me especially. And from the day we both said “I DO” it’s been blessings upon blessings!! I celebrate you today my sweet love, you have not just pulled your weight, you have pulled mine as well. As imperfect as we both are, you have been an awesome husband & father to our kids…. A selfless man. If I were to choose all over again, I would choose you just because you are YOU….. & YOU are irreplaceable.

Thank you mummy #DrmagaretUgboma for raising a man worthy to be called a husband & father. I love you forever my lover & friend ? #happyanniversarytous #youngandinlove #humbleBeginnings

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

Actress, Mercy Johnson mourns her mother

Actress, Nkechi Blessing’s lover hints at their favourite s*x position

Actress, Stella Damasus and estranged lover, Daniel Ademinokan attack each other

Rosy Meurer under fire for sharing a photo that portrayed her fellow women in a…

Actress,Uche Ogbodo, others react to video of Mike Ezuruonye’s excess…

FG declares Monday work-free for the Armed Forces in honour of late COAS

Heavenly Father, where was I when you were dashing women big bum? –…

1 of 7

LATEST UPDATES

Being an IT specialist is the “Bitcoin cryptocurrency” of jobs

See comedian Bovi’s reaction to the video of a lady grabbing his wife’s…

Buhari’s aide discloses why the president was absent at the funeral of the late…

‘You are looking for trouble’ – Fans react as Etinosa calls…

Don Jazzy declares Wizkid the African artist of the decade

‘I am strong, hardworking, smart, intelligent’ – Mercy Aigbe…

Actor Bolanle Ninalowo discloses what he finds most important in life

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More