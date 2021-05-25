See comedian Bovi’s reaction to the video of a lady grabbing his wife’s derrière during her vacation in Mexico (Watch)
Celebrity comedian and performer, Bovi has reacted after a woman grabbed his wife Kris’ derrière while she was on vacation in Mexico.
The stunning wife of the stand-up comedian is currently enjoying her holiday in Mexico, a country in the southern part of North America.
Meanwhile, a friend of the mother of two who is also vacationing in Mexico shared a video of her playfully touching Kris’ derrière and captioned it, “@officialbovi see what I enjoyed for few a couple of seconds
In reaction, Bovi reposted the video on his Insta-stories and humorously replied, “Y’all better not come back”.
Watch video below,
Comedian Bovi reacts after a lady grabbed his wife’s derrière during her vacation in Mexico pic.twitter.com/0JV5Cf3IzT
— oluwarimitan (@orpemi31) May 25, 2021
In other news, Bovi’s spouse recently shared their quite inspiring message of their humble beginnings.
Taking to her Instagram page, she wrote,
“Oh how I love #throwbackpictures ??? ….. #7years together and I have never had a reason to regret accepting to be your wife. You chased me with every word, every conviction, every dream, but shi shi you did not have ??.
Oh I remember your first car, a cherry QQ it was smaller than a picanto, and the uncompleted bunker where we started life together with our first baby ?? I look back now and smile giving God all the glory, I am so glad I was a part of your life at the time. All you had to give were your words, your love & your dreams, I saw a young wise man ( Ecc 4:13) with so much vision & potentials thank God ?? I never doubted you for a minute, even though most of them seemed unrealistic at the time.
(Of cos now I can say the truth ?) You have never settled for less no matter the situation…..At the age of 20 I, prayed to God to give me a husband just like my Father #PeterAsimonye. A sweet caring man who cared not just for himself, but for people (that is you @officialbovi) Always wanting to be happy & making everyone you come across happy. Even though the world laughed at us well, the small world we lived in, we didn’t care.
We were happy and that’s all that mattered to us, to me especially. And from the day we both said “I DO” it’s been blessings upon blessings!! I celebrate you today my sweet love, you have not just pulled your weight, you have pulled mine as well. As imperfect as we both are, you have been an awesome husband & father to our kids…. A selfless man. If I were to choose all over again, I would choose you just because you are YOU….. & YOU are irreplaceable.
Thank you mummy #DrmagaretUgboma for raising a man worthy to be called a husband & father. I love you forever my lover & friend ? #happyanniversarytous #youngandinlove #humbleBeginnings
