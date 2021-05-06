Stop the hate, none of us will be here forever – Yul Edochie advises

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Nollywood
By Olumide
‘I don’t do blood money in real life, stop sending me your account numbers’ -Yul Edochie warns fans

Nigerian actor and politician, Yul Edochie in a recent statement has reached out to Nigerians as he urged them to stop the violence and the hate.

According to Yul Edochie, nobody will be on earth forever.

He made this known while reacting to the recent happenings in the country.

Edochie fuming at what is going on in the country asked when will humans have sense as back in the days when people hear the name of Abacha they will be trembling with fear but today he’s nowhere to be found.

See his post below;


Yul Edochie, who is the son veteran actor, Pete Edochie has revealed his intentions to run for the post of president of Nigerian in 2023.

