Toyin Abraham, others react to photos from Mercy Johnson’s daughter’s birthday

Toyin Abraham and other Nollywood stars have reacted to photos from Mercy Johnson’s daughter’s birthday.
In the photos the proud mother shared on her Instagram page, her little daughter, Divine-Mercy was seen playing with her cake as she smiled and cried in some shots.
Captioning the photos, Mercy wrote;
“They have my heart forever.
See the photos below;
Reacting to this,
@toyin_abraham wrote “My daughter”
@etinosaofficial wrote “Looks yummy”
@ucheelendu wrote “Agbaya mummy is eating our cone… love u baby girl”
@ufuomamcdermott wrote “You stole her ice cream and you are posing!!! Make I no meet you there o”
@hadivine wrote “Omg did you eat her ice cream why na @mercyjohnsonokojie”
@perpdyke wrote “Your gene is too strong abeg all of them looks so much like u”
