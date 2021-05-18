Yomi Fabiyi reacts as Baba Ijesha is granted bail

Popular Yoruba actor and right activist, Yomi Fabiyi has also joined numerous Nigerians to react to the report about actor, Baba Ijesha being granted bail.

Recall that Baba Ijesha has been in police custody since April for allegedly defiling the foster daughter of comedian, Princess.

According to the reports, Baba Ijesha was granted bail yesterday May 17, at the State Criminal Investigation Department SCID Panti on health grounds by a magistrate.

However, Baba Ijesha is yet to be released as bail condition which includes that he must have two sureties. Also, the bail is place at N500, 000 in bond.

His lawyer, Adesina Ogunlana, is working on perfecting his bailing condition as one of the sureties must be a Level 10 Public officer while the second surety must be a relation of the actor.

Reacting to this, Yomi wrote via Instagram;

“Abuja loun pe bi. Human Rights is Key. There can NEVER be true JUSTICE if human rights of suspects, complainant violated. Rights which include Fair Hearing and strict adherence to the RULE of LAW. Do more on Human Rights, then Nigeria will develop and be peaceful”