‘You are mad’ – Actress, Ada Ameh blasts Naira Marley over his plan to sleep with a mother and her daughter together

Nollywood actress, Adah Ameh has made a video to blast sensational singer, Naira Marley over his plan to sleep with a mother and daughter together.

Recall that Naira Marley took to his Insta story to make known his intentions to have s* x with a mother and her daughter someday.

In his words;

“I’m still gonna have sex with mother and daughter 2gether one day she … The mum should be younger than 40 and the daughter should be 18 or over.”

This obviously did not go down well with Ada Ameh and some other people hence the reason the actress made a video to address the issue.

In the video, Ada blasted Naira Marley and called him names. According to her, it is insensitive to have such plans and still have the guts to utter them in public, adding that it’s a disrespect to women.

Watch the video below;