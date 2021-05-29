‘You’re a good mum’ – Fans hail Mercy Johnson (Video)

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Entertainment
By Kafayat

Fans of Nollywood actress, Mercy Johnson have hailed her on Instagram for being a good mum to her children.

This comes after the mother of four shared a video with her kids engaging in a dancing competition inside a supermarket they went shopping.

Captioning the video, Mercy wrote;

“Purity lost on the pick your shirt colour challenge… So many toys but not in yellow…Angel wins with the highest pink toys…”

Watch the video below;

Mercy’s fans, however, stormed her comment section to applaud her excellent parenting skill.

See some of their comments below;

@mamajp111 wrote, “Mercy I love you and your family please keep it up, you are a good mother.”

@chou_ivo wrote “This is how a celebrity lives soo much humbleness n real”

@smoothlikesilk54 wrote “Crazy just like their mother”

Via Instagram
